FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.59. 446,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,782. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.