FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $669.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.54. The company has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $648.27 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

