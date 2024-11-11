FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,664 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JMBS traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $44.88. 76,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

