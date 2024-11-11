FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.26. 652,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,118. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

