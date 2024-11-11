FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.42. 258,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $279.81 and a 1 year high of $399.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

