FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,479,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,667,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 964,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 608.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,468 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 951,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after buying an additional 125,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,174 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

