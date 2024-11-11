Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.24 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 11884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

