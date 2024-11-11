Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. 53,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,010. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 39.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

