Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,185 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $46,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.