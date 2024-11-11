Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

