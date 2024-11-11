First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Core Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Core Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,311 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.9% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

