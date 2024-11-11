FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FE opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

