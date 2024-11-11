Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

