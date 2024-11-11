FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
FONAR Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FONAR stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. FONAR has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter.
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
