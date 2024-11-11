FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. FONAR has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 609,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 142.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 21.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

