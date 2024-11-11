Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. to Issue Dividend of $1.82 (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.8157 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $146.02 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $146.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.