Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. to Issue Dividend of $1.82 (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.8157 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Trading Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $146.02 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $146.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.