Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

Fortinet stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortinet by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 159,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

