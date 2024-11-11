Fountainhead AM LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.71. 353,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,737. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.45 and a 1-year high of $409.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

