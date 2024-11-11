Fountainhead AM LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Doximity by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after purchasing an additional 873,682 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Doximity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $60.72. 2,135,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

