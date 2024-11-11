Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 124,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

