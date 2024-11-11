Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $84.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 30.6% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

