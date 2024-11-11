Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,804,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,916.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,590 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

