Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.83 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 41132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,052.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

