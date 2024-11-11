FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -14.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

