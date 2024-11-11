Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Fuel Tech stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Friday. 36,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,339. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Fuel Tech worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

