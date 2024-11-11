Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.330-0.330 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,088.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Articles

