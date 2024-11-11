Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$294.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.4 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $11.18. 2,031,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.21. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,675.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,675.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,528.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $415,169. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

