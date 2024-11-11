FY2025 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Reduced by Analyst

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.