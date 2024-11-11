FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Sezzle Issued By B. Riley

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sezzle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.65 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sezzle Trading Up 72.3 %

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $431.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $454.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,534,774.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534,774.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,065 shares of company stock worth $18,568,426 over the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

