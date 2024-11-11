FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DIV Issued By Cormark

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

DIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.80.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$502.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.57. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$3.09.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.