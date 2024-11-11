Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,790 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $70,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 892,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 193,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.