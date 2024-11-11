GDS Wealth Management Buys 2,124 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,067,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 277,274 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $410.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $220.62 and a fifty-two week high of $413.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.