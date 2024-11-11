GDS Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $241.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

