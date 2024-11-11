GDS Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $157.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.