GDS Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 53,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 236.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 344,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 242,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.