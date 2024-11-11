GDS Wealth Management Takes $2.35 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $330.03 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

