General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 47.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

General Mills stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

