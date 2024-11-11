GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.15. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

