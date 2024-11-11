Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,412,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,421,000 after buying an additional 268,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $96.57 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

