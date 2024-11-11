Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

GILD opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.