Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.20). The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $471.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

