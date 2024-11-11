Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $172.52 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

