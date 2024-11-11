Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 665148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.