Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.330-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Green Dot Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of GDOT traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 1,120,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,251. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

