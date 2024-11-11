Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,183 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Haemonetics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

