Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HE opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.