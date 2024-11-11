Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 4230289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

