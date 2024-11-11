HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

