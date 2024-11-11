HC Wainwright Raises Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $20.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.