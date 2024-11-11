HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of IceCure Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a negative net margin of 410.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

