HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. 78,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 108.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $51,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

